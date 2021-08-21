Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / OPSC civil services prelims 2020 admit card released at opsc.gov.in, link here
competitive exams

OPSC civil services prelims 2020 admit card released at opsc.gov.in, link here

The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) on August 20 released the admit card for the Odisha Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2020
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON AUG 21, 2021 01:03 AM IST
OPSC Civil Services Prelims 2020 admit card released at opsc.gov.in, link here

The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) on August 20 released the admit card for the Odisha Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2020. The candidates who have applied for the OPSC Civil Services Prelims 2020 can download their admit card from the official website of OPSC at opsc.gov.in.

Here is the direct link to download the OPSC 2020 Preliminary admit card

How to download OPSC prelims admit card:

Visit the official website of OPSC at opsc.gov.in

On the homepage click on given to download the admit card

Key in your credentials

The OPSC Prelims admit card will be displayed on the screen

Check and download the copy of the same for future reference

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
opsc opsc.gov.in hall tickets
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

GUJCET Result 2021 declared on gseb.org, check result and percentile rank here

AIEEA, AICE Exam 2021: NTA extends registration dates, check details here

NEET 2021: NTA releases exam centre details on neet.nta.nic.in

CA Exams 2021: ICAI extends last attempt for Final, Inter course exam
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan Crisis
Horoscope Today
Muharram 2021
Rakshabandhan 2021
Covid Vaccine
Shashi Tharoor
Afghanistan
India vs England
Gold Price
BellBottom
Kaali Peeli Tales
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP