OPSC civil services prelims 2020 admit card released at opsc.gov.in, link here

The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) on August 20 released the admit card for the Odisha Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2020. The candidates who have applied for the OPSC Civil Services Prelims 2020 can download their admit card from the official website of OPSC at opsc.gov.in.

Here is the direct link to download the OPSC 2020 Preliminary admit card

How to download OPSC prelims admit card:

Visit the official website of OPSC at opsc.gov.in

On the homepage click on given to download the admit card

Key in your credentials

The OPSC Prelims admit card will be displayed on the screen

Check and download the copy of the same for future reference