OPSC Dental Surgeons 2023 exam admit cards released at opsc.gov.in, here's direct link to download
OPSC has released admit cards for the Dental Surgeon exam (Advt. No. 02 of 2023-24) on September 18. Candidates can download it from opsc.gov.in.
Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has issued admit cards for the Dental Surgeon exam (Advt. No. 02 of 2023-24) today, September 18. Candidates who will appear for the Dental Surgeon exam can download the admit card through the official website at opsc.gov.in.
The OPSC Dental Surgeon written examination is scheduled to be conducted on September 24 from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM. This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 195 vacancies of Dental Surgeon.
Direct link to download OPSC Dental Surgeons admit card 2023
OPSC Dental Surgeons 2023 admit card: Know how to download
Visit the official website at opsc.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the Dental Surgeon admit card link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
