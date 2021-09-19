Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / OPSC homeopathic medical officer exam date announced
competitive exams

OPSC homeopathic medical officer exam date announced

OPSC homeopathic medical officer exam date has been announced. The Commission will conduct a computer-based recruitment test on September 26 for the selection of homeopathic medical officers.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 19, 2021 09:50 AM IST
OPSC homeopathic medical officer exam date announced(HT FILE)

The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) will conduct a computer-based recruitment test on September 26 for the selection of homeopathic medical officers. The admit cards of all the candidates who had registered for the exam will be available on the official website of the Commission from September 21 onwards.

The exam will be held at seven centers in Bhubaneswar. The Commission has released the details of the exam centers and the roll numbers of the candidates allotted to a particular center.

The exam will be held in two sessions: the forenoon session will be held from 10 am to 11.30 am and the afternoon session will be held from 2 pm to 3.30 pm.

“The candidates can familiarize themselves for appearing on the exam through the mock test link to be provided in the website of the Commission with effect from September 21,” the Commission has notified.

 

Topics
opsc recruitment opsc opsc.gov.in
