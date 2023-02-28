Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Updated on Feb 28, 2023 06:17 PM IST

OPSC OCS Main Exam 2021 schedule has been revised. Candidates can check the examination schedule through the official notice given below.

OPSC OCS Main Exam 2021 schedule revised, notice here
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Odisha Public Service Commission has released OPSC OCS Main Exam 2021 revised schedule. Candidates can check the revised schedule of Odisha Civil Services (Main) Exam 2021 on the official site of OPSC at opsc.gov.in.

The official notice reads, “it if for information of all concerned that in partial modification of this office notice no 1655/PSC. DT- 13.02.2023, the OCS Main Examination, 2021 in respect of Philosophy, Paper II and Psychology, Paper II scheduled to be held on 13.03.2023 is now rescheduled on 18.03.2023 in Forenoon and Afternoon session respectively.”

The OCS Main Exam 2023 Philosophy, Paper II and Psychology, Paper II scheduled to be conducted on March 13, 2023 will now be conducted on March 18, 2023 in forenoon and afternoon session respectively.

The examination was started on February 21 and will end on March 18, 2023. The Odisha Civil Services Main Examination is conducted in two sessions- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 2 pm to 5 pm. For more related details candidates can check the official site of OPSC.

