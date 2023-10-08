OPSC OCS prelims exam 2023 admit card released at opsc.gov.in, get link here
OPSC releases admit card for Odisha Civil Services Preliminary Exam-2022.
Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the admit card for the Odisha Civil Services Preliminary Examination-2022. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card from the official website at www.opsc.gov.in.
Direct link to download OPS OCS prelims exam admit card
The OPSC OCS preliminary exam will be conducted on October 15 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. The exam will be held in five zones including Balasore, Berhampur, Bhubaneshwar, Cuttack and Sambalpur.
OCS Prelims admit card 2022: Know how to download
Follow the steps given below to download the OPSC OCS prelims exam admit card
Visit the official website www.opsc.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the OCS Prelims admit card 2022 link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
