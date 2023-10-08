OPSC OCS prelims exam 2023 admit card released at opsc.gov.in, get link here

Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the admit card for the Odisha Civil Services Preliminary Examination-2022. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card from the official website at www.opsc.gov.in.

The OPSC OCS preliminary exam will be conducted on October 15 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. The exam will be held in five zones including Balasore, Berhampur, Bhubaneshwar, Cuttack and Sambalpur.

OCS Prelims admit card 2022: Know how to download

Follow the steps given below to download the OPSC OCS prelims exam admit card

Visit the official website www.opsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the OCS Prelims admit card 2022 link

Key in your login details and submit

Check and download the admit card

Take a printout for future reference