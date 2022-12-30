Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
OPSC OCSE 2022 prelims application process begins on January 17

competitive exams
Published on Dec 30, 2022

OPSC to begin OCSE 2022 preliminary exam application process from January 17.

OPSC OCSE 2022 prelims application process begins on January 17(HT file)
ByHT Education Desk

Odisha Public Service Commission has invited the application process for Odisha Civil Service Preliminary Examination 2022 The online application process for Odisha Civil Service Preliminary Examination 2022 will begin on January 17, 2023. The deadline for the submission of the application form is Feburary 16, 2023. Interested candidates can apply online at www.opsc.gov.in.

OPSC OCSE 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 683 vacancies.

OPSC OCSE 2022 age limit: The candidates should be between the age of 21 to 38 years as on January 1, 2022.

OPSC OCSE 2022 examination pattern: The Combined Competitive Examination will consist of the following stages Preliminary examinations and Main Examination.

OPSC OCSE 2022 educational qualification: The candidates must possess a bachelor's degree from any university.

OPSC OCSE 2022: Know how to apply

Interested candidates can apply online at www.opsc.gov.in from January 17, 2022, to Feburary 16, 2023.

Candidates can check the detailed Odisha Civil Service Preliminary Examination 2022 notification below:

