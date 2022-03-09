OPSC OJS 2021 examination on March 27, admit cards from March 21

OPSC OJS 2021 exam date: Odisha Public Service Commission(OPSC) will conduct the Odisha Judicial Services (OJS) preliminary written examination on March 27, 2022 (Sunday). The commission has issued a press release informing about the date of the examination.

The commission has also informed Candidates can check details from the official website at opsc.gov.in. Odisha Public Service Commission(OPSC) will release admit card for Odisha Judicial Services (OJS) exam 2021 on March 21 2022. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website of OPSC.

The Preliminary Examination is scheduled to be held from 10am to 11:30am on March 27. The timing for PWD candidates is 10:00AM to 12:00PM. A total of 3,202 candidates have qualified for the written examination at various centers in Balasore, Berhampur, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Sambalpur.