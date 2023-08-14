OSSC Amin exam 2022 admit card releasing today at ossc.gov.in, know how to download

Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) will release the admit cards for the Amin Preliminary exam (OMR Mode) for recruitment under Housing and Urban Development Department, Govt. of Odisha today, August 14. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website at ossc.gov.in.

OSSC Amin exam 2022 admit card releasing today at ossc.gov.in(PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The preliminary examination for recruitment to the post of Amin under Housing and Urban Development Department, Govt. of Odisha will be conducted on August 20. The examination will be held from 10 am to 11:30 am.

OSSC Amin hall ticket 2023: Know how to download

Visit the official website at www.ossc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the admit card link

Log in using your registration details

OSSC Amin exam 2022 hall ticket will appear on the screen

Check and download the admit card

Take a printout for future reference.