OSSC CGL admit card 2022 releasing today at ossc.gov.in, know how to check

Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) will release admit card for written examination for Combined Graduate Level Examination or CGLE 2021 today on October 1. The admit card will be available on the official website at ossc.gov.in. Candidates can download their admit card through their user id and password.

The OSSC CGL examination will be conducted across the state from October 10 to October 20, except October 16. The duration of the examination will be 3 hours. There shall be 0.25 negative marking for each wrong question.

OSSC CGL admit card 2022: Steps to download

Go to official website at ossc.gov.in

On the homepage, look for the admit card link

Enter user id and password

OSSC CGL admit card will appear on screen

Download and keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.