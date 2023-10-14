OSSC CGL Recruitment 2023: Registration for 495 Group B and C begins today at ossc.gov.in

Odisha Staff Selection Commission will begin the registration process for OSSC CGL Recruitment 2023 on October 14, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for Combined Graduate Level Recruitment Exam for Group B and Group C posts can do it through the official site of OSSC at ossc.gov.in.

The registration process will close on November 11, 2023 and submission of online application form can be done till November 14, 2023. The last date of editing the online application form is till November 17, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill up 495 posts in the organisation.

Candidates should possess a bachelor's degree in any discipline from a recognized university and should have computer knowledge to apply for the exam. The age limit should be between 21 to 38 years of age. To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

OSSC CGL Recruitment 2023: How to apply

Visit the official site of OSSC at ossc.gov.in.

Click on Apply online link and a new page will open.

Click on OSSC CGL Recruitment 2023 link available on the page.

Register yourself and login to the account.

Fill the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Once done, click on submit and download the confirmation page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

