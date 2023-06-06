OSSC CTS Prelims 2022 answer key released at ossc.gov.in, raise objections till June 8

Odisha Staff Selection Commissionht e provisional answer key for the Combined Technical Services Recruitment Exam 2022. Candidates can check answer keys and raise objections to the answer keys at www.ossc.gov.in. The last date to raise an objection to the answer keys is June 8.

The preliminary examination for the Combined Technical Recruitment Exam 2022 was conducted on June 4.

Here's direct link to check Odisha CTS answer key 2023

Odisha CTS answer key 2023: Know how to check

Visit the official website at ossc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the login tab

Key in your login details and submit

Your answer keys will be displayed on the screen

Raise objections, if any

Submit and take the print for future reference.

