OSSC Defence Instructor/Store Inspector Prelims admit cards to be out on Mar 10

OSSC Defence Instructor/Store Inspector Prelims admit cards: Odisha Staff Selection Commission(OSSC) will release the admit cards for Civil Defence Instructor/Senior Store Inspector 2020 prelims exam on Thursday, March 10. The preliminary examination for the post of Defence Instructor/Senior Store Inspector will be held on March 14 2022.

Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website of OSSC at www.ossc.gov.in (after they are released).

OSSC on Monday released a notice regarding the prelims admit cards and schedule of the examination. OSSC Computer Based Recruitment Examination (CBRE) for the above posts will be held at different centers in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Berhampur, Bhadrak.

As per notice, the OSSC prelims examination for Civil Defence Instructor/Senior Store Inspector post will be held from 10.30am to 11:30am. Candidates should note that the reporting time is 9am and the gate closure time is 10am.

There will be 100 questions of one marks each to be answered during the exam. There is a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer.

Steps to download admit card after it is released

1. Visit the official website of OSSC i.e. www.ossc.gov.in

2. Click on link for Preliminary Examination admit cards for the post of Civil Defence Instructor/Senior Store Inspector

3. Key in your credentials in the login page that opens

3. Download and take a printout for future reference.