OSSC Main exam schedule released for AFDO, Laboratory Assistant and other posts

Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the Mains written examination schedule for the posts of Assistant Fodder Development Officer, Laboratory Assistant, Operator, Junior Laboratory Technician, and Dental Technician. The examination will be held on October 18 through the Computer-Based Recruitment Examination.

Candidates who have qualified for the Main written examination can check the detailed schedule on the official website of OSSC at www.ossc.gov.in.

Candidates will be able to download the admit card from October 11 onwards. Candidates can get their admit card through their application no and DOB.

OSSC Main examination schedule: How to download

Visit the official website of OSSC at www.ossc.gov.in

On the homepage click on the What’s new tab

Click on the link that reads, “Notice regarding Main Written Examination for the post of Assistant Fodder Development Officer, Laboratory Assistant, Operator, Junior Laboratory Technician, and Dental Technician”.

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Check and download the schedule for future reference