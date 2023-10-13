OSSC releases main exam schedule for ANM, Staff Nurses, and others

Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the main written examination schedule for ANM, Staff Nurses, Junior Laboratory Assistants and other posts. The detailed examination schedule is available on the official website at www.ossc.gov.in.

OSSC releases main exam schedule for ANM, Staff Nurses, Junior Laboratory Assistants and other posts

The examination will be held on November 13 and November 14 through the Computer-Based Recruitment Examination (CBRE) mode at Bhubaneshwar.

Name of the Post Exam date Junior Laboratory Technician November 13, 2023 X- Ray Technician November 13, 2023 Staff Nurse November 14, 2023 Pharmacist & OT Assistant November 14, 2023 ANM November 14

The total number of questions is 100 and the total marks will be 200. There shall be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer. The admit card will be available from November 8. Candidates will be able to download their admit cards using their login credentials.

OSSC Main exam admit card 2023: Know how to download

Visit the official website at www.ossc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the admit card link

Key in your login credentials

Check the admit card

Take a printout for future reference.

