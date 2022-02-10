Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / OSSSC Lab Technician answer keys 2021 released, check and raise objections
competitive exams

OSSSC Lab Technician answer keys 2021 released, check and raise objections

OSSSC Lab Technician exam 2021 answer keys: The Odisha Subordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has released the answer keys of Lab Technician 2021 examination.
OSSSC Lab Technician exam 2021 answer keys: Candidates can visit the OSSSC website at www.osssc.gov.in and check the answer keys.(osssc.gov.in)
Published on Feb 10, 2022 02:30 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

The Commission has released answer keys to set-wise (A,B,C,D) questions for Lab Technician 2021 written test. The written test was held on February 6, 2022, to recruit candidates for the post of Lab Technician.

The Commission has released answer keys to set-wise (A,B,C,D) questions for Lab Technician 2021 written test. The written test was held on February 6, 2022, to recruit candidates for the post of Lab Technician.

How to check Lab Technician 2021 answer key

• Visit the official OSSSC website - www.osssc.gov.in

• Click on ‘Login’ tab

• Login using registration ID and password

• Click on ‘Applicant Menu’

• Click on ‘Examination Answer Keys’

• The answer key will be displayed on the screen

Candidates can download the answer key and take a print out for future need.

Candidates can submit objections to the answer keys. Candidates can click on the link ‘File objection for the published answer keys’ visible under the Applicant menu and submit their objections.

According to the official notice, “No objection shall be entertained through email, by post, in person, or in any other mode under any circumstances.”

The last date to submit objections is February 16, 2022. The Commission will not entertain any complaints/queries regarding the answer keys after February 16, 2022.

Candidates are requested to keep checking the Commission website at www.osssc.gov.in for exam-related updates.

