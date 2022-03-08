OSSTET 2021 2nd phase answer key released, how to check and raise objections

OSSTET 2021 2nd phase answer key: Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha has released the Odisha Secondary School Teacher Eligibility Test (OSSTET 2nd phase) provisional answer key 2022. Candidates who have appeared in the exam can check the answer key by visiting the official website of BSE Odisha at bseodisha.ac.in. The examination was held on February 9, 2022.

The answer key has been released for both the paper 1 and paper II of the exam. Candidates who can raise objections against the answer keys till midnight on March 12, 2022 by visiting bseodisha.ac.in. A fee of ₹500 needs to be paid as fees per question challenged. The fees will be refunded if objection raised by a candidate is found to be correct. Candidates can upload maximum of 10 documents in support of their response.

OSSTET 2021 2nd phase answer key: How to check

Visit the official website of Board of Secondary Education, Odisha at bseodisha.ac.in

Click on link for OSSTET 2nd scoring key for Paper 1 or Paper 2 under latest update

The answer key will be displayed on the screen

<strong>Direct link</strong> to check OSSTET 2021 (2nd) answer key for paper 1

<strong>Direct link </strong>to check OSSTET 2021 (2nd) answer key for paper 2

OSSTET 2021 2nd phase answer key: How to raise objections

Visit the official website of Board of Secondary Education, Odisha at bseodisha.ac.in

Click on the <strong>application form link</strong> to challenge scoring keys

Login with your roll number and Mobile number and click on relevant link to raise objection

Make payment of fee through online mode

You can upload maximum of 10 documents in support of your response

Enter your savings bank details for refund

Click on ‘Final Submit’ button to download the acknowledgement receipt.

Note: Visit the official website of OSSTET for latest news and updates on the exam.

