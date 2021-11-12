OSSTET 2021: Second phase registration begins today on bseodisha.ac.in

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
OSSTET 2021 second phase registration begins today, November 12, 2021. Candidates can apply online through the direct link given below. 
Published on Nov 12, 2021 03:47 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Board of Secondary Education, Odisha has started the second phase registration for OSSTET 2021 from November 12, 2021. Candidates who want to register for Odisha Secondary School Teacher Eligibility Test, OSSTET can register online through the official site of BSE Odisha on bseodisha.ac.in. 

The last date to register online is till November 20, 2021. The last date for submission of the online application form along with deposit of fee link will be opened till November 20 midnight. No extra time shall be given for submission of application form since fee shall be collected through online mode only, as per the official notice

Direct link to register online 

OSSTET 2021: How to register 

To apply online, candidates can follow these simple steps given below. 

  • Visit the official site of BSE Odisha on bseodisha.ac.in.
  • Click on OSSTET 2021 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.
  • Once done, click on submit.
  • Download the confirmation page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Fee for OSSTET(2nd) is Rs. 500/-per candidate for General and SEBC and Rs.300/- for ST & SC category of candidates. It should be noted that, the registration will be complete only if Acknowledgement receipt is downloaded.

 

