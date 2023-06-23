OTET 2nd admit card 2022 released at bseodisha.ac.in, get link here

Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha issued the admit card for the Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) 2022 2nd examination. Candidates who will appear for the OTET 2022 examination can download the hall ticket from the official website at bseodisha.ac.in.

OTET 2nd admit card 2022 released at bseodisha.ac.in

The OTET 2ns examination will be conducted on July 1. Previously, the OTET 2nd examination was scheduled to be held on June 23.

OTET 2022 2nd admit card link

OTET 2nd admit card 2022: Know how to download

Visit the official website of OTET 2nd admit at bseodisha.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the “ADMIT CARD ODISHA TEACHER ELIGIBILITY TEST OTET–2022(2nd)”

Key in your login details

OTET Admit Card 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a printout of the same for future reference