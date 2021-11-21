Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Over 2.5 lakh applications registered for Maharashtra state service exam: MPSC

Maharashtra state service preliminary exam will be held on January 2, 2022.
Over 2.5 lakh applications registered for Maharashtra state service exam: MPSC (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Published on Nov 21, 2021 03:56 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

For the upcoming Maharashtra state service preliminary exam, a total of 2,51,589 applications have been registered, the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) said on Sunday. The exam will be held on January 2, 2022.

The exam will be held in phases—preliminary exam, main written exam and interview-- to fill a total of 290 posts in various departments and organisations in the state like deputy district magistrate Group A, deputy superintendent of police or assistant commissioner of police – Group A, assistant state tax commissioner, block development officer or equivalent posts, assistant director, Maharashtra Finance & Accounting Services, industry deputy director technical and several other posts.

The exam will be held at 37 centres across the state.

At least 15,000 posts in various state government departments have been vacant since 2018. For the last several months aspirants have been demanding this examination be held and vacant posts be filled. Students have been preparing for the MPSC exams for the last two years.

