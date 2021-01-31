Over 2 lakh candidates appear for TET in Bengal
Candidates adhered to COVID-19 protocols such as wearing masks and maintaining physical distance as the (TET) exams were held across West Bengal on Sunday.
PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 07:12 PM IST
An estimated 2.5 lakh candidates sat for the exam, which was held after five years, an official of West Bengal Board of Primary Education said.
Only candidates who had submitted online applications were eligible to appear for the examination from 1 pm.