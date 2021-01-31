IND USA
Over 2 lakh candidates appear for TET in Bengal

Candidates adhered to COVID-19 protocols such as wearing masks and maintaining physical distance as the (TET) exams were held across West Bengal on Sunday.
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 07:12 PM IST
Chikmagalur: An official conduct thermal screening of students as they arrive to appear for National Talent Search Examination (NTSE) exams at a center in Chikmagalur, Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. (PTI Photo)(PTI01_25_2021_000013A)(PTI)

An estimated 2.5 lakh candidates sat for the exam, which was held after five years, an official of West Bengal Board of Primary Education said.

Only candidates who had submitted online applications were eligible to appear for the examination from 1 pm.

