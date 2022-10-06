Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
PM YASASVI Answer Key 2022 released at yet.nta.ac.in, download link here

Published on Oct 06, 2022 08:15 PM IST

PM YASASVI Answer Key 2022 has been released. Candidates can download the answer key through the direct link given below.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

National Testing Agency, NTA has released PM YASASVI Answer Key 2022. Candidates who have appeared for PM Young Achievers Scholarship Award Scheme for Vibrant India (YASASVI) Entrance Test -2022 can download the answer key through the official site of NTA YET at yet.nta.ac.in.

The examination was conducted on September 25, 2022. The display of question papers, marked responses and provisional answer keys will be available from October 5 to October 7, 2022. The candidates, who appeared in the exam and who are not satisfied with any answer key, may challenge the same by filling an online application form ONLY in the given window.

Direct link to download PM YASASVI Answer Key 2022

PM YASASVI Answer Key 2022: How to download

Candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the admit card through these simple steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of NTA YET at yet.nta.ac.in.
  • Click on PM YASASVI Answer Key 2022 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your answer key will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the answer key and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of NTA YET.

