PNB admit card released for Specialist Officer exam at pnbindia.in, link here

The Punjab National Bank (PNB) has issued the call letter for the online recruitment exam for the position of Specialist Officers. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website of PNB at www.pnbindia.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This recruitment drive will fill up 145 posts of Specialist Officers. The online examination will be held on June 12.

Here's the direct link to download the admit card

Candidates can also get the admit card from the official website of PNB. To download the admit card follow the following steps.

PNB recruitment: Know how to download the admit card

Visit official website at pnbindia.in

On the homepage, click on “Recruitments”

Click on “CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD CALL LETTER FOR ONLINE TEST DATED 12.06.2022”

Key in your login details and submit

Check and download the admit card

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.