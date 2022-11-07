PPSC ADA exam answer keys 2022 released, here's how to raise objections

PPSC ADA exam answer keys 2022: The Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has issued the provisional answer key for the post of Assistant District Attorney (ADA). Interested candidates can now check and download the answer key from the official website ppsc.gov.in.

PPSC conducted the exam for the post of ADA on November 6, 2022.

The question paper of Set A, B, C, D and the answer key of Set A, B, C, D of the competitive examination for the ADA post has been uploaded on the commission's website.

Objections, if any, can be raised against the released answer key till November 10, 2022.

“The link will open at 00:01 hours on 7th November, 2022 and will close at 23:59 hours on 10th November, 2022.” reads the official notification.

The PPSC ADA recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 119 vacancies for the post of Assistant District Attorney (ADA) Group-B in the Department of Home Affairs and Justice, Govt of Punjab.

Here’s how to raise objections

Visit the official website ppsc.gov.in

Click on the link available for the ADA post answer key

Click on the link available for filling online objections

Key in your registration number and password

Raise objections and submit

Save for future purposes

Link to raise objections, click here.

Direct link to answer keys, click here.

