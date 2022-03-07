Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
PPSC JE answer key 2022 released at ppsc.gov.in, direct link here

The Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has released the question paper and answer key of the Joint Competitive Examination for Junior Engineer Civil in the Water resource department in Punjab
Published on Mar 07, 2022 07:49 PM IST
The Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has released the question paper and answer key of the Joint Competitive Examination for Junior Engineer Civil in the Water resource department in Punjab. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check the answer key at the official website of PPSC at ppsc.gov.in.

The PPSC JE exam was held on Sunday, March 6th, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The question papers for Sets A, B, C, and D of the competitive examination, as well as the answer keys for Sets A, B, C, and D, have been released.

The link will activate on March 8, 2022 and close  on March 11, 2022.

Direct link to check the answer key

The following are the steps to download the PPSC JE answer key 2022:

Visit the official website at ppsc.gov.in 

Click on the JE answer key link under Announcements on the homepage

Click on the link for the answer key/question paper

The answer key for the PPSC JE will display on the screen

Check and keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

