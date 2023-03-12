Preparing for JEE, NEET in 2023? Know top Engineering, Medical colleges in India

National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts JEE Main and NEET entrance exams every year for students seeking admission to Engineering and Medical courses.

JEE Main 2023 is being held in two sessions. The first session is over and the second one will take place in April. NEET 2023, on the other hand, will be held once, on May 7. Candidates preparing for these entrance exams should familiarize themselves with exam pattern, syllabus, result and admission process and all other relevant details. Information brochures of NEET and JEE Main contains all these details.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In India, NEET is the only entrance exam for admission to all undergraduate medical courses. For Engineering, there are other entrance exams too, which are held at institute, state or national level. For IIT admission, candidates need to take JEE Advanced.

The following two lists contain names of top Medical and Engineering colleges, ranked by the central government, which accept JEE and NEET scores for undergraduate admissions.

JEE Main 2023: Best Engineering colleges in India as per NIRF rankings:

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras IIT Delhi IIT Bombay IIT Kanpur IIT Kharagpur IIT Roorkee IIT Guwahati National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli (NIT Trichy) IIT Hyderabad NIT Karnataka, Surathkal Jadavpur University Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) IIT BHU Varanasi Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines) or IIT ISM Dhanbad NIT Rourkela

More

NEET 2023: Best Medical colleges in India as per NIRF rankings

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) Chandigarh Christian Medical College Vellore National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS) Bangalore Banaras Hindu University (BHU) Varanasi Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research (JIPMER) Pondicherry Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences Lucknow Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham Coimbatore Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology Thiruvananthapuram Kasturba Medical College Manipal King George's Medical University Lucknow Madras Medical College & Government General Hospital Chennai Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences New Delhi St. John's Medical College Bengaluru Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research Chennai

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

More.