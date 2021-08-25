Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / PSCB admit cards for clerks and other post exams released at pscb.in
competitive exams

PSCB admit cards for clerks and other post exams released at pscb.in

PSCB admit cards 2021: PSCB has released admit cards for exams to recruit clerk-cum-data entry operator, manager, steno typist, information technology officer and senior manager.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON AUG 25, 2021 03:03 PM IST
PSCB admit cards 2021: Candidates can download their admit card from the official website of PSCB at pscb.in.( pscb.in)

PSCB admit cards 2021 released The Punjab State Cooperative Bank Ltd (PSCB) has released the admit cards for exams to recruit clerk-cum-data entry operator, manager, steno typist, information technology officer and senior manager. Candidates who have successfully applied for the mentioned posts can download their admit card from the official website of PSCB at pscb.in.

As per the revised schedule, the PSCB recruitment examinations 2021 are scheduled to be held on August 28 and 29. The exams for the posts of senior manager, information technology officer and steno typist will be conducted on August 28, while the exam for the posts of manager and clerk-cum-data entry operator will be held on August 29, 2021.

This recruitment drive is to fill up 856 vacancies. Out of the total, 739 seats are for clerk-cum-data entry operators, while 40 seats are for senior managers, 60 posts are for managers, 7 seats are for ITOs and 10 seats are for steno-typists.

Direct link to download PSCB admit cards 2021

Steps to download PSCB admit cards 2021:

Visit official website of PSCB at pscb.in.

RELATED STORIES

Click on 'Recruitment' section on the homepage.

Click on 'RECRUITMENT 2021' section.

A new page will display on the screen.

Click on 'Log-in' section.

Key in your credentials and login.

The admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download the admit card and take its print out for future reference.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
exam admit card hall tickets clerk exam
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

KTET admit card 2021 released on ktet.kerala.gov.in, direct link for hall ticket

KVPY scholarship exam 2021: Application date extended, check details

UP JEE admit card released at jeecup.nic.in, direct link

TS EAMCET Result 2021: Satikartikeya tops the exam, check toppers list here
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Narendra Modi
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
Porn racket case
Bigg Boss OTT
India vs England 3rd Test Live Streaming
Narayan Rane
TS EAMCET Result 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP