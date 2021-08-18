Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / PSSSB admit card 2021 for veterinary inspector exam: Direct link
competitive exams

PSSSB admit card 2021 for veterinary inspector exam: Direct link

PSSSB admit card 2021: Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board has released the admit cards or hall tickets for exam to recruit veterinary inspectors.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON AUG 18, 2021 06:13 PM IST
PSSSB admit card 2021: Candidates who have successfully applied for the mentioned post can download their admit card from the official website at sssb.punjab.gov.in.(sssb.punjab.gov.in)

PSSSB admit card 2021: Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board (PSSSB) has released the admit cards for exam to recruit veterinary inspectors. Candidates who have successfully applied for the mentioned post can download their admit card from the official website at sssb.punjab.gov.in.

The PSSSB veterinary inspector exam 2021 is scheduled to be held on August 21.

Direct link to download PSSSB veterinary inspector exam admit card https://rollno.pau-apms.in/

How to download PSSSB admit card for veterinary inspector examination 2021:

Visit official website of PSSSB at www.sssb.punjab.gov.in

Click on the link that reads, "17-08-2021 - CLICK HERE- To download Admit Card Advt No.14/2021-veterinary Inspector Exam to be held on 21/08/2021 !!NEW!" under 'current news' section.

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Click on "Download Admit Card" link

Key in your credentials and login

The admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download the admit card and take its print out for future reference.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
psssb exam admit card hall tickets
TRENDING NEWS

Rahul Gandhi meets elderly nurse who witnessed his birth, video wows people

Robots effortlessly complete parkour course, viral video will make your jaw drop

Daughter’s post about dad quitting job to get doctorate wins hearts

Toddler shows up on fashion show runway, dazzles the audience. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan Crisis
India vs England
India Covid Cases
Rhea Kapoor
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Bigg Boss OTT
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP