Home / Education / Competitive Exams / PSSSB Clerk Recruitment 2021: Answer keys released, raise objections now
PSSSB Clerk Recruitment 2021: Answer keys released, raise objections now

The Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board (PSSSB) has released the provisional answer keys for the exam to recruit legal clerk.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUL 12, 2021 01:47 PM IST
Candidates can check PSSSB Clerk exam 2021 provisional answer keys on the official website of PSSSB.(HT file)

The Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board (PSSSB) has released the provisional answer keys for the exam to recruit legal clerk. The examination was held on July 11 to fill 160 posts.

Candidates who appeared in the PSSSB Clerk exam 2021 (Advt. no. 03/2021) can check the provisional answer keys on the official website of Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board at sssb.punjab.gov.in.

Candidates have also been given chance to raise objections, if any, to the provisional answer keys. Objections, if any, can be raised till 5pm on July 14.

"The objections clearly indicating the grievance regarding provisional answer key should be sent via email at legalclerk321@gmail.com in prescribed format (Annexure-1) along with necessary documentary proof (if any) and mandatory fee in the form of crossed Demand Draft of 500 (Rupees Five Hundred only) per objection, drawn in favour of the ‘Secretary, Subordinate Services Selection Board, Punjab’ payable at Mohali. Objections received only at emaillegalclerk321@gmail.com will be considered," reads the official notification released by PSSSB.

The objections raised by the candidates will be examined by a expert committe of exam conducting authority and their decision in this regard will be final.

Direct link to check provisional answer key for PSSSB Clerk (Legal) exam 2021

Link to raise objection

Note: Visit official website of PSSSB for latest updates.

Topics
psssb answer keys
