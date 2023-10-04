PSSSB Fireman answer key 2023 out on sssb.punjab.gov.in, direct link here

The office of Subordinate Services Selection Board, Punjab has released answer key of the preliminary examination held for Fireman(Municipal Council)/Fireman(Municipal Corporation) recruitment 2023. Candidates can download the PSSSB Fireman answer key using the link given on sssb.punjab.gov.in.

PSSSB Fireman answer key 2023 released on sssb.punjab.gov.in(Shutterstock)

PSSSB has also started the objection window. Candidates can send their feedback through the link given on the website on or before October 6. They also have to send demand draft of ₹50 per question.

“The online objections sent, for this purpose, should be duly supported with the necessary documentary proof (if any) and with mandatory fee in the form of crossed Demand Draft of Rs. 50/- (Rupees Fifty only) per objection, drawn in favor of the ‘Secretary, Subordinate Services Selection Board, Punjab’ payable at Mohali,” it said.

Answer key link.

Raise objections.

After the successful submission of online objections, candidates will see an acknowledgement number on the screen and it will can be used for future reference.

The original hard copy of the demand draft and the necessary documentary proof along with the acknowledgement number have to be sent via speed post to the office of Secretary, Subordinate Services Selection Board, Punjab, Forest Complex, Sector-68, SAS Nagar, Mohali – 160 062 by October 10, the board said.

No request of objection beyond the last date of offline and online submission will be entertained, it added.

A committee of experts will examine these objections and the decision of the expert committee will be final, PSSSB said.

