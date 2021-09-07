PSSSB Patwari Recruitment 2021: Raise objections against answer keys now

PSSSB Patwari Recruitment 2021: The Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board (PSSSB) has released the provisional answer keys for the second stage written examination of patwari, ziladar and irrigation booking clerk. Candidates who appeared in the PSSSB second stage recruitment exam 2021 can check the provisional answer keys of all the four question paper booklets (Set A, Set B, Set C and Set D) on the official website at sssb.punjab.gov.in.

The second stage written examination was held on September 5.

Candidates who have appeared in the second stage written examination can raise objections against the answer key, if any, by sending documentary proof (in prescribed format--Annexure-1) through email to ehelpdesk8@gmail.com and sending mandatory fee in the form of crossed demand draft of Rs. 100 per objection, drawn in favour of the 'Secretary, Subordinate Services Selection Board, Punjab' payable at Mohali. from September 7, 2021 to September 9, 2021 till 5pm.

Direct link to check provisional answer key for 2nd stage patwari, ziladar and irrigation booking clerk exam

How to check provisional answer key for 2nd stage patwari, ziladar and irrigation booking clerk exam:

Visit the official website at sssb.punjab.gov.in

On the homepage, in the 'Current News' section, click on the link that reads, "Click here to view provisional answer key of the second stage examination held on dated 05.09.2021 for the post of Patwari, Zilladari and Irrigation Booking Clerk (Advt. No. 01 of 2021)".

Your answer key will appear on the screen.

Download the answer key and check it.