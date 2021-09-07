Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / PSSSB Patwari Recruitment 2021: Raise objections against answer keys now
competitive exams

PSSSB Patwari Recruitment 2021: Raise objections against answer keys now

PSSSB Patwari Recruitment 2021: The Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board (PSSSB) has released the provisional answer keys for the second stage written exam for patwari, ziladar and irrigation booking clerk.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON SEP 07, 2021 10:52 PM IST
PSSSB Patwari Recruitment 2021: Candidates who appeared in the PSSSB second stage recruitment exam 2021 can check the provisional answer keys of all the four question paper booklets (Set A, Set B, Set C and Set D) on the official website at sssb.punjab.gov.in.(Praful Gangurde/file)

PSSSB Patwari Recruitment 2021: The Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board (PSSSB) has released the provisional answer keys for the second stage written examination of patwari, ziladar and irrigation booking clerk. Candidates who appeared in the PSSSB second stage recruitment exam 2021 can check the provisional answer keys of all the four question paper booklets (Set A, Set B, Set C and Set D) on the official website at sssb.punjab.gov.in.

The second stage written examination was held on September 5.

Candidates who have appeared in the second stage written examination can raise objections against the answer key, if any, by sending documentary proof (in prescribed format--Annexure-1) through email to ehelpdesk8@gmail.com and sending mandatory fee in the form of crossed demand draft of Rs. 100 per objection, drawn in favour of the 'Secretary, Subordinate Services Selection Board, Punjab' payable at Mohali. from September 7, 2021 to September 9, 2021 till 5pm.

Direct link to check provisional answer key for 2nd stage patwari, ziladar and irrigation booking clerk exam

How to check provisional answer key for 2nd stage patwari, ziladar and irrigation booking clerk exam:

Visit the official website at sssb.punjab.gov.in

RELATED STORIES

On the homepage, in the 'Current News' section, click on the link that reads, "Click here to view provisional answer key of the second stage examination held on dated 05.09.2021 for the post of Patwari, Zilladari and Irrigation Booking Clerk (Advt. No. 01 of 2021)".

Your answer key will appear on the screen.

Download the answer key and check it.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
psssb answer keys patwari exam
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Maharashtra CET 2021 dates for UG, PG courses announced

West Bengal Police constable prelims admit card released at wbpolice.gov.in

SSC MTS paper 1 exam from October 5, admit cards expected soon

UPSC civil services prelims 2021 admit card expected this month
TRENDING TOPICS
NEET UG Admit Card 2021
Horoscope Today
Mumbai Covid-19 cases
Tokyo Paralympics
Shikshak Parv 2021 Live
INS Anvesh
Gold Price
Covid-19 cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP