Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / PSSSB releases admit cards for exams scheduled on October 3
competitive exams

PSSSB releases admit cards for exams scheduled on October 3

The Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board (PSSSB) has released admit cards for the exams scheduled to be held on October 3. The exams will be held for the selection of Block Level Extension Officer/Senior Industrial Promotion Officer/Excise and Taxation Inspector.
By hindustantimes.com, `new Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 26, 2021 05:20 PM IST
PSSSB releases admit cards for exams scheduled on October 3(Praful Gangurde)

The Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board (PSSSB) has released admit cards for the exams scheduled to be held on October 3. The exams will be held for the selection of Block Level Extension Officer/Senior Industrial Promotion Officer/Excise and Taxation Inspector.

Candidates can download the PSSSB admit card from the official website.

Download PSSSB admit card

PSSSB admit card: Know how to download

  • Visit the official website of PSSSB at sssb.punjab.gov.in.
  • On the homepage, under 'Current News' section, click on the link that reads, " Click here to download Admit Card for written examination on dated 03.10.2021 for the Posts of Block Level Extension Officer/Senior Industrial Promotion Officer/Excise and Taxation Inspector (Advt. 09/2021) ".
  • Click on the 'admit card' link.
  • Key in your credentials and login.
  • Admit card will appear on the screen.
  • Download the admit card and take its print out for future use.

After downloading the admit card, candidates should check all the entries and should also read the instructions carefully. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, recruitment bodies are setting specific rules that candidates should follow at the exam centre. Candidates should read these instructions properly before going for the exam.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
psssb exam admit card
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

UGC NET admit cards expected soon: Know how to download

CBSE CTET model question paper released, here's how to download

Rajasthan eligibility exam for teachers (REET) today

Odisha: OSSSC LI exam will be held as per schedule, says official
TRENDING TOPICS
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
PM Narendra Modi
GATE 2022 Registration
Foundation review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP