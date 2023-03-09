PSTET 2023 Admit Card released at pstet2023.org, download link here

The Punjab State Council of Educational Research and Training has released PSTET 2023 Admit Card on March 9, 2023. Candidates who will appear for Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test (PSTET) can download the admit card through the official site of PSTET at pstet2023.org.

The Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test (PSTET) is scheduled to be held on March 12, 2023. The examination will comprise of two papers- Paper I and Paper II. Both Paper I and II will comprise of 150 MCQs carrying 150 marks. All questions in PSTET will be MCQs, each carrying one mark, with four alternatives out of which one answer is correct. There will be no negative marking.

Direct link to download PSTET 2023 Admit Card

PSTET 2023 Admit Card: How to download

To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of PSTET at pstet2023.org.

Click on PSTET 2023 Admit Card link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Some new subjects have been added in PSTET Paper II this year onwards. Candidates can check it on the official site of PSTET.