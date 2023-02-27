PSTET 2023 registration process will end tomorrow at pstet2023.org

The Punjab State Council of Educational Research and Training, Punjab will end the registration process for Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test(PSTET) 2023 tomorrow, February 28.Interested candidates who have not applied yet can apply online through the official website at pstet2023.org.

The Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test(PSTET) is scheduled to be held on March 12, 2023.

The application fee is ₹1000 for each paper 1 and paper 2 for the General /OBC category. For SC/ST category the application fee is ₹500 for each SC / ST / Differently Abled. Ex-Servicemen are exempted from the payment of the application fee.

PSTET 2023: How to register

Visit the official website of PSTET2023 at pstet2023.org

On the homepage, click on the registration link

Fill out the application form

Pay the application fee

Submit and take the print for future reference

