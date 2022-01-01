Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
PSTET Answer Key 2021 released, raise objections till January 2

PSTET Answer Key 2021 has been released. Candidates can download the answer key through the official site of PSTET on pstet.pseb.ac.in.
PSTET Answer Key 2021 released, raise objections till January 2(HT file)
Published on Jan 01, 2022 09:42 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

State Council of Educational Research & Training, SCERT has released PSTET Answer Key 2021. The answer key is available to candidates on the official site of PSTET on pstet.pseb.ac.in. Candidates can raise objections against the answer key through the official site till January 2, 2022. 

As per the &lt;strong&gt;official notice&lt;/strong&gt;, candidates belonging to the general category will have to pay 450/- per question and candidates belonging to the reserved category will have to pay 300/- per question to raise objections against the answer key. Candidates can download the answer key through these simple steps given below. 

&lt;strong&gt;Direct link to download answer key&lt;/strong&gt;

PSTET Answer Key 2021: How to download 

  • Visit the official site of PSTET on pstet.pseb.ac.in.
  • Click on PSTET Answer Key 2021 link will be available.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
  • Once done click on submit.
  • Your answer key will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the answer key and download it.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

PSTET exam was conducted on December 24, 2021 in the state. The answer key was released on December 30, 2021. For more related details candidates can check the official site of PSTET. 

