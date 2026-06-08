Vardhman Mahaveer Open University is expected to release the PTET Admit Card 2026 soon. Candidates who will appear for the Pre-Teacher Education Test can download the hall ticket when released from the official website of VMOU at ptetvmoukota2026.in.

PTET Admit Card 2026 expected to release soon at ptetvmoukota2026.in, check exam date(Pexels/Representational Image)

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The date and time of release of the hall tickets have not been shared yet. As per the official brochure, the hall ticket date will be announced.

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The PTET examination for 2 year B.Ed. and 4 year B.A.B.Ed. / B.Sc.B.Ed. will be held on June 14, 2026. The question paper will be divided in 4 sections- Mental Ability, Teaching Atitude and Aptitude test, General Awareness and Language Proficiency test. Each section will have 50 questions. The total duration of the question paper will be 200 multiple-choice questions. The exam duration will be three hours.

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{{^usCountry}} All questions in the question paper will be objective in nature with multiple choice questions with a minimum of four answers. Except for the Language Proficiency section, the rest of the question paper will be in the language chosen by the candidate. Each question will carry 3 marks, and the total question paper will carry 600 marks. 3 marks will be awarded for each correct answer. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} All questions in the question paper will be objective in nature with multiple choice questions with a minimum of four answers. Except for the Language Proficiency section, the rest of the question paper will be in the language chosen by the candidate. Each question will carry 3 marks, and the total question paper will carry 600 marks. 3 marks will be awarded for each correct answer. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} RBI Grade B Admit Card 2026 released at rbi.org.in, here's how to download PTET Admit Card 2026: How to download {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} RBI Grade B Admit Card 2026 released at rbi.org.in, here's how to download PTET Admit Card 2026: How to download {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the hall tickets through these simple steps given below. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the hall tickets through these simple steps given below. {{/usCountry}}

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1. Visit the official website of VMOU at ptetvmoukota2026.in.

2. Click on PTET Admit Card 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your hall ticket will be displayed.

5. Check the hall ticket and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

APTET June 2026 notification released, registration begins today at tet2dsc.apcfss.in, details here

For more related details candidates can check the official website of VMOU.

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