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PTET Admit Card 2026 expected to release soon at ptetvmoukota2026.in, check exam date

PTET Admit Card 2026 is expected to release soon. The hall ticket link will be available on the official website. The exam date can be checked here. 

Published on: Jun 08, 2026 10:37 am IST
Edited by Papri Chanda
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Vardhman Mahaveer Open University is expected to release the PTET Admit Card 2026 soon. Candidates who will appear for the Pre-Teacher Education Test can download the hall ticket when released from the official website of VMOU at ptetvmoukota2026.in.

PTET Admit Card 2026 expected to release soon at ptetvmoukota2026.in, check exam date(Pexels/Representational Image)

The date and time of release of the hall tickets have not been shared yet. As per the official brochure, the hall ticket date will be announced.

UP Police Constable Exam 2026 begins today, check exam pattern, admit card link, dress code and guidelines here

The PTET examination for 2 year B.Ed. and 4 year B.A.B.Ed. / B.Sc.B.Ed. will be held on June 14, 2026. The question paper will be divided in 4 sections- Mental Ability, Teaching Atitude and Aptitude test, General Awareness and Language Proficiency test. Each section will have 50 questions. The total duration of the question paper will be 200 multiple-choice questions. The exam duration will be three hours.

1. Visit the official website of VMOU at ptetvmoukota2026.in.

2. Click on PTET Admit Card 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your hall ticket will be displayed.

5. Check the hall ticket and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

APTET June 2026 notification released, registration begins today at tet2dsc.apcfss.in, details here

For more related details candidates can check the official website of VMOU.

 
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Get latest news on RRB NTPC Admit Card along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News, NEET UG Answer Key
Get latest news on RRB NTPC Admit Card along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News, NEET UG Answer Key
Home / Education News / Competitive Exams / PTET Admit Card 2026 expected to release soon at ptetvmoukota2026.in, check exam date
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