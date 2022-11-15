Punjab and Haryana High Court clerk admit card out at sssc.gov.in, get link
Published on Nov 15, 2022 06:10 PM IST
Punjab and Haryana High Court has released the admit card for the post of Clerk.
Punjab and Haryana High Court has released the admit card for the post of clerk. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card from the official website at sssc.gov.in.
Candidates can download the clerk admit card using their user id and password. This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 390 clerk vacancies. The clerk examination will be held from November 22 to November 24.
Punjab and Haryana High Court Clerk: How to download admit card
Visit the official website at sssc.gov.in
Click on the link Clerk Subordinate Court of Haryana
Click on the admit card link
Key in your user ID and password
Your admit card will appear on the screen
Download and take print out for future reference.
