competitive exams

Punjab Civil Services Mains 2020: Registration begins at ppsc.gov.in

Punjab Civil Services Mains 2020: Candidates who have cleared the preliminary examination can apply for the Punjab State Civil Services Combined Competitive Main Exam 2020 online at ppsc.gov.in on or before March 22, 2021.
Punjab Civil Services Mains 2020.(PTI / Representative image)

Punjab Civil Services Mains 2020: The Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has invited online applications for the Punjab State Civil Services Combined Competitive Main Exam 2020 on its official website.

Candidates who have cleared the preliminary examination can apply for the Punjab State Civil Services Combined Competitive Main Exam 2020 online at ppsc.gov.in on or before March 22, 2021.

The Punjab Civil Services Mains exam is scheduled to be held on April 8, 2021. The admit card for the examination will be released on March 26, 2021.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 75 vacancies, out of which, 26 vacancies are for Deputy Superintendent of Police, 20 for Punjab Civil Service (Executive Branch), 10 for Deputy Superintendent Jails / District Probation Officer (Grade-II), 6 for Employment Generation and Training Officer, 4 each for Assistant Registrar Co-Operative Societies, and Tehsildar, 2 each for Food Supply and Consumer Affairs Officer, and Block Development & Panchayat Officer, and one for Labour and Conciliation Officer.

Candidates will have to key in their Punjab Civil Services Preliminary Examination registration number and password to login for the registration of the Mains Examination.

Direct link to apply online.

punjab public service commission
