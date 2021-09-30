Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / Punjab Police constable exam answer key released
competitive exams

Punjab Police constable exam answer key released

Candidates have been allowed to challenge the answer key. The option to raise objections against the answer key will be available till October 1.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 30, 2021 05:24 PM IST
Punjab Police constable exam answer key released(HT file)

The Punjab Police constable exam answer keys have been released on the official website. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can download the admit card.

Punjab Police Constable Exam Answer Key

Candidates have been allowed to challenge the answer key. The option to raise objections against the answer key will be available till October 1.

The question paper and the answer key will remain available on the official website of the Punjab Police till October 30.

For this exam, which was held on September 25-26, a total of 4,70,775 candidates had applied against 4,358 vacancies. 

The Punjab Police is organizing a mega recruitment drive. So far, the written test for the posts of Sub-Inspectors (District, Armed, Intelligence & Investigation cadres) and Constables of the Intelligence and Investigation cadre have been held.

In a first-of-its-kind move by any state police in the country, another recruitment drive will take place in October for appointing 2600 uniformed specialists in the Punjab Police Department, as per an official statement.

RELATED STORIES

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
punjab punjab police answer keys
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

RSMSSB Patwari exam on October 23, 24

AP ICET Result 2021 delayed, to be announced later 

UGC NET admit cards yet to be released, exam in 6 days

Chhattisgarh veterinary assistant surgeon exam on November 26
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Bypoll LIVE updates
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
New Excise Policy
India's Covid-19 tally
World Coffee Day 2021
World Maritime Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP