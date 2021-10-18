Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Rajasthan administrative services prelims admit cards expected soon
competitive exams

Rajasthan administrative services prelims admit cards expected soon

RPSC RAS admit card will be released on the official website of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC). Candidates can download the RPSC admit card using their registration details.
Rajasthan administrative services prelims admit cards expected soon(File Photo)
Published on Oct 18, 2021 03:51 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

RPSC RAS prelims or the Rajasthan administrative services prelims exam admit card is expected soon as the exam is scheduled to be held on October 27 and 28. The RPSC RAS exam admit card will be released on the official website of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC), rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The exam is being held to fill up 988 posts out of which 363 vacancies will be filled for Rajasthan State Services and 625 posts in Subordinate Services. 

Candidates will be selected on basis of preliminary exam, main exam and personality test; and the exams will be held in succession.

The preliminary exam will be of objective type and carry a maximum of 200 marks. The exam is meant to serve as a screening test only.

Candidates who qualify in the preliminary exam will be eligible to appear in the main exam. The details of the main exam, along with the admit card will be released by the Commission on its official website.

 

 

Topics
rpsc ras prelims rpsc ras rpsc admit card
