Rajasthan BSTC Exam 2021: Pre. D.EI.Ed registration begins today on predeled.com

Department of Elementary Education, Rajasthan has started the Rajasthan BSTC Exam 2021 on June 9, 2021. The Pre. D.EI.Ed registration begins on June 9 and will end on July 10, 2021. Candidates can apply online through the official site of the Department of Elementary Education, Rajasthan on predeled.com.

As per the official notice, the last date for depositing the fee is till July 12, 2021. Department of Education, Rajasthan has shared a tweet in this regard.

Rajasthan BSTC Exam 2021: How to apply

Candidates who want to apply online can follow these simple steps given below.

• Visit the official site of the Department of Elementary Education, Rajasthan on predeled.com.

• Click on registration link available on the home page.

• Enter the login details or registration details.

• Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

• Once done, click on submit.

• Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Rajasthan BSTC Exam 2021 will be conducted for 3 hours and would have multiple-choice questions, MCQs. There would be a total of 200 questions in the exam including 30 questions for Sanskrit and Hindi in the language section. The exam date and admit card details would be released soon after the application process is over.