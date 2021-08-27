Rajasthan BSTC Pre. D.EI.Ed Admit Card 2021 released, direct link here

Department of Elementary Education, Rajasthan has released Rajasthan BSTC Pre. D.EI.Ed Admit Card 2021 on August 27, 2021. Candidates who will appear for Rajasthan BSTC Pre. D.EI.Ed Exam can download the admit card through the official site of Department of Elementary Education, Rajasthan on predeled.com.

The Pre. D.EI.Ed exam will be conducted on August 31, 2021 from 2 pm to 5 pm across the state at various districts. The examination will be conducted by following all the COVID19 protocols issued by the state and central government for conduct of exams.

Rajasthan BSTC Pre. D.EI.Ed Admit Card 2021: How to download

To download the admit card, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

• Visit the official site of Department of Elementary Education, Rajasthan on predeled.com.

• Click on Rajasthan BSTC Pre. D.EI.Ed Admit Card 2021 link available on the home page.

• Enter the login details and click on submit.

• Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

• Check the admit card and download it.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Pre. D.El.Ed course is held by the Department of Elementary Education Rajasthan for application in two-year diploma in elementary education, D.El.Ed course. For more related details candidates can check the official site of Pre DElEd.