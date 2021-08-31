Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Rajasthan D.EI.Ed Exam 2021 postponed, check new dates here

Rajasthan D.EI.Ed Exam 2021 has been postponed. Candidates can check revised schedule given below.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 31, 2021 08:56 AM IST
Department of Elementary Education, Rajasthan has postponed Rajasthan D.EI.Ed Exam 2021. The examination has been postponed keeping PTET and SI examination under consideration. Rajasthan D.EI.Ed Exam 2021 for both first and second year has been revised.

The D.EI.Ed Exam 2021 will now begin on September 2 and will end on September 21, 2021. The examination will be conducted in two shifts-first shift from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and the second shift from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. Few papers in both the first and second year will have 2 hours exam duration.

Students will get 15 minutes time before the commencement of the exam to read the question papers. The practical exams for both first and second year Rajasthan D.El.Ed examination will be conducted from September 28 to October 6, 2021. The examination will be conducted by following all the COVID19 protocols issued by the central and state government.

Meanwhile, Pre. D.EI.Ed exam will be conducted on August 31, 2021 from 2 pm to 5 pm across the state at various districts. The examination will be conducted by following all the COVID19 protocols issued by the state and central government for conduct of exams.

