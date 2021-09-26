Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / Rajasthan eligibility exam for teachers (REET) today
competitive exams

Rajasthan eligibility exam for teachers (REET) today

The Rajasthan eligibility examination for teachers (REET), to recruit 31000 Grade 3 teachers in the state, will be held today, September 26. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has wished all candidates good luck. As per official data, close to 16 lakh students will take the exam.
Edited by Maitree Baral, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 26, 2021 09:36 AM IST
Rajasthan eligibility exam for teachers (REET) today(HT file)

The Rajasthan eligibility examination for teachers (REET), to recruit 31000 Grade 3 teachers in the state, will be held today, September 26. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has wished all candidates good luck. As per official data, close to 16 lakh students will take the exam. 

“Heartiest congratulations to all the candidates who are appearing in the REET exam. Have full faith in your abilities and take the test with patience.  Don't pay heed to any rumours and don't spread rumours. Inform the police-administration if any illegal activity is reported,” the Chief Minister has said in a tweet, originally in Hindi.

RELATED STORIES

To facilitate easy movement of candidates, the state government has allowed free travel in roadways as well as private buses for students appearing in REET. A heavy crowd of candidates was seen at bus stands in all 33 districts of the state on Saturday. North Western Railway is also operating 26 special trains covering almost all important stations from September 25 to 26 to help candidates reach their exam destinations and back home.

 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rajasthan news
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Odisha: OSSSC LI exam will be held as per schedule, says official

Manipur CM Biren congratulates six state candidates who crack UPSC exam

At least nine candidates in Northeast clear UPSC Civil Services exam

UPSC Civil Services Results: Three from Bihar in top 10
TRENDING TOPICS
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
PM Narendra Modi
GATE 2022 Registration
Foundation review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP