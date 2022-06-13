Rajasthan JET 2022 admit card released at jetauj2022.com, link here
JET is scheduled to be conducted on Sunday, June 19. The JET 2022 answer key will be available on June 24 and the final result will be out on July 4.
Direct link to download the JET 2022 admit card
Rajasthan JET 2022 admit card: How to download
Visit the official website www.jetauj2022.com
On the homepage, click on “Candidate Login”
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the admit card
Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.
Candidates can check entire admission schedule here.
The JET Examination is conducted for admission to different UG Degree Programme in Agriculture and Allied Science offered by State Agriculture Universities of Rajasthan (SKRAU, Bikaner, MPUAT, Udaipur, SKNAU, Jobner AU, Jodhpur, AU, Kota and RAJUVAS, Bikaner).