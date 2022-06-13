Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Rajasthan JET 2022 admit card released at jetauj2022.com, link here

Agriculture University Jodhpur has released the admit card for the Rajasthan Joint Entrance Test (Rajasthan JET) 2022
Published on Jun 13, 2022 05:46 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

ht edu. Candidates can obtain their hall tickets by visiting the official website jetauj2022.com.

JET is scheduled to be conducted on Sunday, June 19. The JET 2022 answer key will be available on June 24 and the final result will be out on July 4.

Direct link to download the JET 2022 admit card

Rajasthan JET 2022 admit card: How to download

Visit the official website www.jetauj2022.com

On the homepage, click on “Candidate Login”

Key in your login details and submit

Check and download the admit card

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

Candidates can check entire admission schedule here.

The JET Examination is conducted for admission to different UG Degree Programme in Agriculture and Allied Science offered by State Agriculture Universities of Rajasthan (SKRAU, Bikaner, MPUAT, Udaipur, SKNAU, Jobner AU, Jodhpur, AU, Kota and RAJUVAS, Bikaner).

