competitive exams

Rajasthan Police Constable exam 2020-21 results declared, direct link to check

The results of Rajasthan Police Constable recruitment examination 2020-21 has been declared on the official website of Rajasthan police.
UPDATED ON MAR 12, 2021 05:27 PM IST
Rajasthan police constable recruitment exam results: Candidates who had appeared in the Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment examination can check their results by visiting police.rajasthan.gov.in.(File Photo)

The results of Rajasthan Police Constable recruitment examination 2020-21 has been declared on the official website of Rajasthan police. The Rajasthan Police Constable recruitment examination was held in November 2020.

Here is the direct link to check Rajasthan Police Constable result

Candidates who had appeared in the Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment examination can check their results by visiting police.rajasthan.gov.in.

Rajasthan Police informed about the declaration of results of Police Constable Recruitment examination through a tweet on its verified twitter account. "The results of Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment Examination 2020-21 ~ 6 units have been declared. Candidates can check the Rajasthan Police website at http: // police.rajasthan.gov.in," reads the tweet.

