Rajasthan Police Constable PET/ PST schedule released at police.rajasthan.gov.in

ByHT Education Desk
Dec 12, 2023 12:56 PM IST

Candidates can download their admit cards a week before the PST/ PET from the official website police.rajasthan.gov.in or recruitment2.rajasthan.gov.in.

Rajasthan Police has released the Physical Endurance Test and Physical Standard Test or PET/PST schedule of Police Constables in the State Police Force. The detailed schedule is available on the official website at police.rajasthan.gov.in.

Rajasthan Police Constable PET/ PST schedule released at police.rajasthan.gov.in(Twitter)

The physical efficiency/ measurement test will be conducted from December 27 to December 30. The candidates will be able to download the admit card from the department's website police.rajasthan.gov.in or recruitment2.rajasthan.gov.in one week before the examination.

This recruitment drive will fill up a total of 3578 Constable vacancies in the Rajasthan State Police Force.

Rajasthan Police Constable PET/ PST admit card: How to download

Visit the official website at recruitment2.rajasthan.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the admit card link

Click on the download admit card link

Key in your credentials and submit

Check and download the admit card

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

Candidates can check the detailed notification here.

