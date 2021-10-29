Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Rajasthan Pre D.El.Ed 2021: Slot booking begins, check schedule here

Rajasthan Pre D.El.Ed 2021 slot booking begins. Candidates can check the complete schedule below. 
Rajasthan Pre D.El.Ed 2021: Slot booking begins, check schedule here(HT FILE)
Published on Oct 29, 2021 01:46 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Department of Education, Rajasthan begins the Rajasthan Pre D.El.Ed 2021 slot booking registration from October 28 onwards. Candidates who want to apply for slot booking can do it from October 28 to November 10, 2021. The complete schedule is available on the official site of Department of Education, Rajasthan on predeled.com. 

Candidates can also upload the documents online for verification from October 28 to November 9, 2021. The online reporting between the candidate and the institution will be conducted by the Department till November 10, 2021. Candidates can book the slot online through these simple steps given below. 

Direct link to book slot

Rajasthan Pre D.El.Ed 2021: How to book slot 

  • Visit the official site of Rajasthan Pre D.El.Ed on predeled.com.
  • Click on registration or login link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Fill in necessary details and make the payment of fees.
  • Once done download the confirmation page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Pre. D.El.Ed course is held by the Department of Elementary Education Rajasthan for application in two-year diploma in elementary education, D.El.Ed course. The examination was conducted by the Department on August 31 from 2 pm to 5 pm across the state at various districts. 

