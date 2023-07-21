Rajasthan Pre-D El Ed 2023 exam date released at panjiyakpredeled.in, notice here

Office of the Coordinator, Pre D El Ed and Register, Education Department has released Rajasthan Pre-D El Ed 2023 exam date. Candidates who have applied for the examination can check the exam date through the official site of Office of the Coordinator at panjiyakpredeled.in.

The examination will be conducted on August 28, 2023 in single shift- from 2 pm to 5 pm. The entrance test is for admission to D El Ed (general) and D El Ed Sanskrit (previously known as BSTC) courses). The examination will comprise of mental ability, general awareness of Rajasthan, teaching aptitude, language ability includes English, Sanskrit and Hindi.

The registration process was started on July 10 and will end on July 30, 2023. A candidate who is not more than 28 years old as on July 1, 2023 can apply for the exam. There is no age limit for widows, divorcees and abandon women. For other reserved category candidates, relaxation in the age limit will be applicable as per Rajasthan government rules.

The exam fee is ₹450 for candidates who take one paper and it is ₹500 for those who appear in both papers. The payment should be done through credit card/ debit card/ net banking and UPI. For more related details candidates can check the official site of Office of the Coordinator, Rajasthan.

