Rajasthan Pre-D El Ed exam registration begins on panjiyakpredeled.in, link here

Office of the Coordinator, Pre D El Ed and Register, Education Department has started the online registration cum application process for Rajasthan pre D El Ed exam, 2023, Eligible and interested candidates can go to panjiyakpredeled.in and submit their forms. The last date to apply is July 30.

Rajasthan Pre-D El Ed exam registration begins on panjiyakpredeled.in

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The entrance test is for admission to D El Ed (general) and D El Ed Sanskrit (previously known as BSTC) courses.)

A candidate who is not more than. 28 years old as on July 1, 2023 can apply for the exam. There is no age limit for widows, divorcees and abandon women. For other reserved category candidates, relaxation in the age limit will be applicable as per Rajasthan government rules.

The exam fee is ₹450 for candidates who take one paper and it is ₹500 for those who appear in both papers.

Direct link to apply

To apply for Rajasthan pre D El Ed 2023, follow these steps:

Go to panjiyakpredeled.in. Now, go to the apply/login tab. First register and then activate your account by following the given instructions. Submit the required information, documents and pay the exam fee. Submit your filled form and download the confirmation page.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

There will be four sections in the question paper – mental ability, general knowledge of Rajasthan and teaching aptitude sections will have fifty questions each for 450 marks in total. The fourth section is divided into three sub-sections – English, (20 questions, 60 marks) Sanskrit (30 questions, 90 marks) and Hindi (30 questions, 90 marks).

Overall, candidates have to answer 200 questions for 600 marks – all questions on mental ability, general knowledge of Rajasthan, teaching aptitude and English and either Hindi, based on which course they want to apply for.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON