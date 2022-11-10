Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Nov 10, 2022 01:58 PM IST

Rajasthan Pre DElEd Result 2022 editing window date has extended till November 11, 2022. Candidates can check the official notice at panjiyakpredeled.in.

Rajasthan Pre DElEd Result 2022: Editing window date extended till November 11
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Rajasthan government has extended the Rajasthan Pre DElEd Result 2022 editing window till November 11, 2022. Candidates who have registered themselves for the examination and have received their results can check the official notice at panjiyakpredeled.in.

As per the official notice, candidates can make changes in the details submitted by them from November 6 to November 11, 2022. Candidates can only modify their cadre, sub-cadre and gender. Any application received for amendment after November 11, will neither be accepted nor will be considered under any circumstances.

Candidates will have to pay 50/- as token fee keeping in view the convenience and public interest of the candidates in the online applications. This opportunity is given to registered candidates to amend the details submitted through password and other details.

The Rajasthan Pre DElEd result was announced on November 1, 2022. Candidates who want to check for more related details can visit the official site of Rajasthan Pre DElEd.

